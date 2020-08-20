STUDIO CITY— Patrons of The Bistro Garden at Coldwater can own souvenirs to remember their favorite diner by buying items such as their silverware, dining sets and pieces of furniture at the restaurant’s liquidation sale to be held in Studio City this weekend, August 21-23.

The family-owned restaurant has served its customers from diplomats to celebrities for decades, enticing them with fine cuisine and delicious desserts. However, they couldn’t withstand the financial strain under the COVID-19 pandemic forcing them to shut down in early August.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain future of the restaurant industry, it is with great sorrow and emotional upheaval that after 30 years, The Bistro Garden at Coldwater will be closing,” said owners Carolyn Niklas Pappas and Greg Pappas.

The closing-liquidation sale is scheduled between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., August 21 through August 23. The location for the liquidation has not been released and according to their website, the venue of the Studio City sale will be announced on Thursday morning, August 20. Information about the sale can be found at estatesales.net.

Among the items pictured on their website and available for purchase are items owned by the restaurant, like paintings, furniture, chandeliers, linens, holiday decorations and a multitude of kitchen utensils and equipment.

When German immigrant and Bistro founder Kurt Niklas moved his original Bistro, which opened nearly six decades ago in Beverly Hills, to its current location in 1990 in the San Fernando Valley, he aimed for an interior reminiscent of a winter garden, his daughter-turned-restaurateur Carolyn Niklas Pappas told Patch in 2010.

Carolyn said her father once was smitten with the movie-set design of the Billy Wilder film, “Irma La Douce.” Wilder, a Bistro regular, invited Niklas to visit the film’s prop room and pick whatever he wanted. So in the restaurant’s move to Studio City, he brought along those props and artwork to The Bistro Garden at Coldwater, which fit the eatery’s European-glam vibe.