BEVERLY HILLS— Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston’s former home that they lived in while they were married was sold in an off-market bargain for $32.5 million.

Actors Aniston and Pitt bought the 12,000 square foot mansion in the 2000s. While they owned it, they renovated the home, adding new additions such as a screening room and an updated kitchen with marble floors.

The LA Times stated that the couple sold the house for $28 million in 2005.

The house has five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It is two-stories with key features including a rotunda entry, an updated kitchen, two wet bars, a pool in the backyard, a guest suite, and a tennis court.

The Tudor-style house first entered the market last year for $56 million, and was then listed in March for $44.5 million before going off the market.

The mansion has a history of being home many notable people including actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge in 1934, heir to the Vanderbilt’s Shirley Burden, and heiress Wallis Annenberg.

Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent for the house, while Justin Huchel and Drew Fenton from Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Although Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005, rumors suspect that the couple has rekindled their relationship this year.