LOS FELIZ—Brad Pitt has sold his Los Feliz home for $39 million after placing it on the market in January. The “Moneyball” actor purchased the property for $1.7 millions in 1994 from actress Cassandra Peterson who is also known as Elvira.

Pitt married actress Jennifer Aniston in July 29, 2000. Pitt and Aniston announced their divorce in January 2005. In August 2014, he married actress Angelina Jolie. The couple divorced in April 2019. The couple have three adopted and three biological children together.

During Pitt’s career he has won two academy awards. The first Oscar was in 2014 for the film “12 Years a Slave” where he served as a producer. Pitt received the Best Supporting Actor award for the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.” The “Fight Club” star recently starred alongside Australian actress Margot Robbie in the film “Babylon.”

Pitt, 59. purchased the property in 1994. The home is 6700 square feet and the property sits on 1.9 acres of land. The home was built in 1915. Amenities include a tennis court, a swimming pool and a skate park. Six bedrooms occupy the main home. Four adjacent properties were purchased by Pitt in the years since he first purchased the home.