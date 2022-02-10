BEL-AIR—On Monday, February 8, Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress at 924 Bel Air Road.

According to reports, the perpetrators broke into the mansion while at least one resident was at home. There were no reports of injuries or details on anything stolen from the property.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. Officers surrounded the 38,000 square foot, 12-bedroom mansion. Additional officers scoured the neighborhood in search of the second suspect who is still at large.

Reports indicate that this mansion was introduced to the market three years ago for $250 million. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the buyer purchased the home for only $94 million, and they later purchased the furniture for an additional $7 million.

The home was a project by developer Bruce Makowsky. The four-story estate includes an 85-foot infinity pool with a swim-up bar.

Canyon News reached to the West Los Angeles Community Police Station, but did not hear back in time before print.