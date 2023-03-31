LOS FELIZ—Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson purchased a $7 million property located in the Laughlin Park Community of Los Feliz. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is 4000 square feet. The outdoor space includes a pool and is 9000 square feet. Views from the property include the Los Angeles’ skyline.

Larson appeared on a comedy sketch in 1998 on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.” In 2001, she stared in the sitcom “Raising Dad.” Larson, 33, was featured in the comedies “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and “21 Jump Street” in the early 2010s.

She won the Best Actress Academy Award in 2016 for the drama “Room.” Since 2019, Larson has appeared multiple times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in film and TV to reprise her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

In 2017, Larson directed the Netflix original film “Unicorn Store.” This was Larson’s feature length directorial debut after directing or co-directing three short films previously. Samuel L. Jackson co-stars as a painter fulfills her childhood dream of adopting a unicorn.

Larson also owns properties in Malibu and Woodland Hills.