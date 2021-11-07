BEVERLY HILLS—A show featuring unique British automobiles will be returning to Beverly Hills this year after the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

This event will arrive Sunday, November 14 and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be co-hosted by the Petersen Automotive Museum. Celebrity car collector Magnus Walker will also be present during what is considered the 75th most famous automobile parade in the world. This is a unique opportunity for Beverly Hills residents and other local guests. The event is free to the public.

According to the chairman of BritWeek, Nigel Daly OBE, “We’re looking forward to bringing together car enthusiasts of all backgrounds for this thrilling occasion. The UK has a long history of thriving in the automotive industry, so it’s a great experience to share our finest offerings with thousands of SoCal residents.”

The event will be offering a traditional English breakfast for attendants. After the rally, select cars will be placed on display in front of City Hall.

This event is affiliated with BritWeek whose goal is to bring awareness of British talent, innovation, and creativity. The areas they emphasize are film and television, art, music, retail, fashion, design, business, sport, philanthropy and more. They recently hosted an event featuring English film artists. To learn more please check out: https://britweek.org/

To learn more about BritWeek and for a detailed map of and schedule for the car rally, visit https://britweek.org and www.beverlyhills.org/britweek respectively.

BritWeek frequently accepts requests from the public for future event ideas.

200,000 people attended various events throughout the Los Angeles area including the areas of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills in 2016.