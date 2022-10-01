PASADENA– The stage was set for a classic Pac-12 battle-two 4-0 teams on a crisp, autumn Friday night-perfect football weather at the Rose Bowl. On September 30, the NO. 15 Washington Huskies faced the high flying Bruins offense, UCLA defeated Washington by a score of 40-32.

The Bruins improve to (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12), holding off a ferocious Huskies 4th quarter rally. UCLA’s victory on Saturday night was their first win over a top-15 program since 2014.

Early on, it seemed like Washington would steamroll their way to a victory. On the first drive of the night, highly touted Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went into Friday night’s contest leading the nation with 1,388 passing yards. Penix tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Rome Odunze to take a 7-0 lead.

However, UCLA would respond in a big way, outscoring their opponent 26-3 for the remainder of the first half, taking a commanding 26-10 edge into the locker room. One play after Defensive Back Stephan Blaylock intercepted a pass, DTR found Kam Brown wide open for a 15-yard touchdown.

Although it was Penix who entered the game a Heisman hopeful, it was Dorian Thompson- Robinson who saved his best performance at UCLA for the bright lights. DTR went 24 of 33, racking up 315 yards in the air to go alongside three touchdown runs.

As if that weren’t enough, he ran for another 53 yards including a touchdown where the savvy quarterback faked out two Washington defenders who collided into one another as Thompson -Robinson danced in to the end zone untouched.

“I wanted them to run off the field,” said Thompson- Robinson. “I wanted all those Washington Huskies over there to run off that field at the end of the game. So I don’t want them playing no more, that’s how I play.”

Wide Receiver Jake Bobo had his best outing as a Bruin. The Duke transfer was unstoppable, six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. The Bruins scored on four straight drives.

Running Back Zach Charbonnet went over a hundred yards again. 124 to be exact, and a touchdown as the Bruins torching offense gained 499 total yards.

As for the defense, it was a tale of two halves. The first half the Bruins got a safety and two key interceptions. In the 4th quarter, the Bruins were in cruise control with an enormous 40-16 lead. Yet, Penix drove the Huskies down throwing for a pair of touchdowns and 2-ppint conversions making it a one possession game.

In the end, UCLA were able to convert key first downs and run out the clock. It doesn’t get any easier for the Bruins, on October 8 UCLA hosts NO.12 Utah at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.