CALIFORNIA—The California Republican Party’s fall convention took place from September 24 thru September 26 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson kicked off the event by thanking the crowd, discussing Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Gavin Newsom making California less affordable, and less safe and secure stating: “California deserves better.”

Friday featured the Chairwoman’s Lunch featuring Blaise Hazelwood, Founder, and CEO of Grassroots Targeting, and George Nassar, Partner at Public Opinion Strategies. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was the featured speaker which was opening night at the banquet.

The Keynote speaker on September 25 during the luncheon was the 28th assistant to the President, Robert O’Brien, who served as the National Security Advisor for the Trump Administration from 2019 until the end of his term.

Fantastic second day at @CAGOP Fall 2021 Convention filled with insightful speakers and thoughtful conversation. Thank you @RonnyJacksonTX @BurgessOwens and @robertcobrien for speaking today! pic.twitter.com/WXb2Go5z36 — Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) September 26, 2021

Retired Navy Rear Admiral, and former physician to the President, Texas Congressman, Ronny Jackson spoke at the CAGOP Convention discussing vaccine mandates, Second Amendment rights, the immigration crisis, handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Jackson suggests on Twitter that Americans place a yellow ribbon around their home or yard in remembrance of American Hostages in Afghanistan.

If Biden was doing his job, Milley would've been FIRED weeks ago. I'm SICK AND TIRED of higher-ups in our military not being held accountable for their failures. pic.twitter.com/bBaKHdvEcM — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 30, 2021

During the Saturday, the keynote speaker was first-time Utah Congressman, and former NFL Super Bowl XV champion, Burgess Owens. From 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., a “Stay Classy CRP!” reception was hosted by CA young Republicans, the Republican Federation, the CA Federation of College Republicans, the CA Congress of Republicans, and the Log Cabin Republicans.

Throughout the convention, there were training opportunities for activists, leadership, and CRP Board of Directors Meeting, exhibits, a candidate information meeting, and a delegate meeting.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, a Catholic mass was offered. On Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., there was a prayer breakfast with California politician Marco Contreras, who is running for California State Assembly to represent District 79.