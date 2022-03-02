UNITED STATES—On February 28, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order lifting California’s indoor mask mandate. The previous day he lifted mask mandates for children and staff, for K-12 and daycare settings regardless of vaccine status starting March 11.

According to the Executive Order, the original order of the Emergency Temporary Standards of in the California Code of Regulations, Title 8 sections, 3205, 3205.1, 3205.2, 3204.3, and 3205.4 were issued on November 20, 2020, which required face masks to be worn indoors. It has been re-adapted on June 17, 2021, and on January 14, 2022. Newsom cites his new SMARTER plan which was unveiled on February 17.

The California Department of Public Health announced on February 28 starting March 1, 2022, the requirement that unvaccinated individuals mask in indoor public settings will move to a strong recommendation that all persons, regardless of vaccine status, continue indoor masking.

Universal masking is expected to remain a requirement in specified high-risk settings. The CDPH strongly recommends that individuals in these settings continue to mask in indoor settings when the universal masking requirement lifts.

Secretary of California Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly, indicated on February 14 he would be willing to lift mandates depending on public health data. According to recent reports, COVID-19 cases dropped by two-thirds, while COVID-related hospitalizations are less than half of what was previously reported.

“This feels like the right time,” said Dr. Ghaly, California. “I’ve been pleased with how the data has come down, and it is the right time to transition from the requirement to a strong recommendation.”

Reports indicate that approximately 214.6 Americans are fully-vaccinated and that 92.6 Americans have received the booster shot.

According to reports, the National Institute of Health expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated that it may not be necessary for everyone to get the booster shot.