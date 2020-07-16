MALIBU—Construction company Flatiron shared news on July 13 that the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has approved their pre-construction services to proceed on its Ventura County slope restoration project. The work area is located along California’s Highway 1, inside the Point Mugu State Park, 15 miles north of Malibu.

The project is estimated to cost $53 million. Pre-construction will take place beginning in approximately late 2021 and is expected to complete in mid-2023. Flatiron is working in a joint venture with Drill Tech.

According to a press release, they will perform repairs to the coastline from previous weather damages, and improve the area’s resiliency in the face of projected sea level rise. Project Manager Hunter Bodycott said the environment is a top priority in addition to fulfilling these objectives.

“The project’s proximity to the ocean and its location within the limits of a state park require a proactive approach to environmental compliance,” said Bodycott.

Flatiron Vice President and District Manager Ural Yal stated:

“We are excited to collaborate with Caltrans District 7 in its first project delivered through the construction manager/general contractor method. Our pre-construction team is looking forward to providing value to Caltrans by improving constructability and meeting Caltrans’ schedule and budget goals, while respecting the pristine environment where the project is located.”

Flatiron has previously provided its services to the city of Los Angeles and continues to develop other projects including The Automated People Mover at LAX Airport. The in-progress transit system began in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2023. The 73-year-old company also provided pre-construction, design, and value engineering for the Exposition Light Rail Line which runs through downtown LA to Culver City and was finished in 2011.