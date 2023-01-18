WEST HOLLYWOOD—A car accident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, knocked over two lamp post and a string of lamps located on Santa Monica Boulevard.

A vehicle crashed into a city lamp post on the north side of Santa Monica Boulevard near, Greenacre Avenue. The lamp post had a string of lanterns attached to it that stretched across the street to a lamp post on Poinsettia Place.

Traffic was closed on both sides of Santa Monica Bouelvard due to the wreckage. LA County Sheriffs and fire department personnel blocked off the area with caution tape.

It is unknown what caused the collision and there were no reported injuries.