HOLLYWOOD—This is what happens when couples are quarantined, they expect new additions to their families. Let’s see who is expecting: Michelle Williams is pregnant. The Oscar-nominated actress is expecting her first child with fiancé and Tony-winning director Thomas Kail. While Williams is already a mother to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, who she shares with the late Heath Ledger, this will be Kail’s first child. Ciara recently gave birth to her third child with husband and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Sienna, and Ciara shares 5-year-old son Future with rapper Future.

It’s baby on board for none other than Ashlee Simpson Ross. She is expecting her third child and second with husband Evan Ross. The singer and actress announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Ross holding up a positive pregnancy test. The funny thing is I recently saw a film that the pregnancy test was actually framed. How cute! The new baby will be siblings with the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow, in addition to Simpson Ross’ 11 -year-old son Bronx Mowgli, whom the mom-to-be shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Who would have thought that Joe Jonas would have finally have settled down, yet alone a future father. Sophie Turner and Joe recently gave birth to their first child this month. While the couple have yet to officially address the pregnancy news since media outlets confirmed Turner was expecting in mid-February, the “Game of Thrones” actress has since been spotted showing off her baby bump in public. This is the first child for Turner and Jonas, who were married back in May 2019. Actress Leighton Meester is reportedly pregnant. The actress and her husband Adam Brody have not yet commented publicly, however, news spread fast after photos of Meester and Brody were shown taking a walk with daughter Arlo. The couple, who were married in 2014, welcomed Arlo in August 2015.

Another baby on board. “Grey’s Anatomy’s” is getting a little bit bigger. Actress Camilla Luddington and actor Matthew Alan are expecting their second child together. Luddington, who plays Jo Karev on “Grey’s,” announced the exciting news on Instagram, posing with Cinderella gesturing to the baby bump. The baby-to-be-will be the younger sibling to the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Hayden.

Actor Alec Baldwin and Hilaria are expecting. The mom of four also announced on Instagram, sharing a video in which you can hear her baby’s growing baby’s heartbeat. Alec and Hilaria already share four children together: Carmen Gabriela, 6, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo Angel Charles, 3 and Alejando David, 2. Alec is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Incidentally, Ireland was mugged last week by a woman who was “high out of her mind” on drugs.

She posted on IG photos of her bruised face during the incident, which took place in New York City on August 21. Big news for Gigi Hadid. Her and boyfriend Zayn Malik have been relatively quiet on the topic, the supermodel’s mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed the pregnancy with a news outlet RTL Boulevard in late April.

Last, but not least singer Katy Perry. The singer revealed she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in early March when she dropped the new music video for her song “Never Worn White,” which shows Perry cradling her baby bump. She also took to Instagram to share the news as well, posting a clip of the video and captioning it, “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.”

