BEVERLY HILLS—On December 19, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Beverly Hills basketball great, Chance Comanche, 27, who played center for the NBA’s Stockton Kings. He and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, have been arrested and face charges for the kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers.



Reports indicate that two friends later identified as, Comanche and Sakari reported Rodgers missing on December 7. On December 15, Rodgers’ body was found in the Nevada desert.



According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Chance Kyler Comanche, birthdate April 14, 1996, and is now, six foot 11 inches tall, and 235 lbs. was booked into the Sacramento County main jail on December 15 with no release date. Jail records indicate that Comanche is ineligible for bail. There is no court date listed.



Canyon News reached out to the Public Information Officer for the Las Vegas Police Department for more information. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded with the following information:



“On December 7, 2023, at approximately 3:32 p.m., two individuals walked into an LVMPD substation to report Marayna Rodgers missing. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Rodgers was out with friends on December 5, 2023, and had a pre-arranged meeting with her friend Sakari Harnden (19) who would bring her boyfriend Chance Comanche (27).



Since then, Rodgers had not been seen or heard from. Early in the investigation, detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers.



On December 13, 2023, Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for kidnapping. On December 15, 2023, Commanche was arrested by the members of the California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team in Sacramento, California and is pending extradition to Nevada for kidnapping.



Based on information obtained after the arrest of Harnden and Commanche, detectives were able to recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. The remains were later identified by the Clark County Coroner to be of Marayna Rodgers.



Detectives determined that Harnden and Commanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers. The charges for both individuals will be amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s office.



The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.



Multiple reports indicate that Comanche is no longer on the roster for the NBA’s Stockton Kings.



Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.”







