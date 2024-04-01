CALIFORNIA—On Thursday, March 28, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office revealed that murder charges against two men involved in the murder of Sidney Barrett Morris, who was executed as he ate alone at the counter of a restaurant at L.A. Live late last year.

Phillip Pasco Clark 33, of Los Angeles and Santana Jermaine Kelly, 50, of Palmdale each face one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime in case 24CJCF01997. Kelly also faces one felony count of arson of property of another.

The defendants pleaded not guilty during their arraignment on March 26, 2024 in Dept. 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz-Criminal Justice Center. Their preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for April 25, 2024 in Department 50 of the same courthouse.

On November 28, 2023, at about 6:15 p.m. at the Fixins Soul Kitchen located at 800 West Olympic Boulevard, part of the L.A. Live entertainment complex, Morris was sitting alone at the counter eating when defendant Clark allegedly walked in, walked straight to the victim, and shot him, killing him instantly. Clark fled the location in a vehicle driven by an unknown individual.

Kelly is alleged to have helped plan the murder, providing supplies and support. The day after the murder, Kelly is accused of setting fire to the getaway car in an attempt to destroy evidence. Kelly and Clark are being held on $3.06 million and $4.06 million bail, respectively.

If convicted as charged, Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life. Clark faces a maximum sentence of 85 years to life. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and LADA’s Major Crimes Division.