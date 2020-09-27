WEST HOLLYWOOD—Famed Actress, Charlize Theron, who’s an Oscar and Golden Globe winner (multiple times nominated), has listed her home in West Hollywood for exactly $1.895 million after residing at the location for the last 15 years.

The 2,019 square-foot property, originally built in 1925, has a stucco-and-tile style, which is much more prominent in Spanish-style homes. It has had its common areas modified, making it into much more of a open-concept space.

The main house is four bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, all of which open off from a very long and well-lit corridor. Three of the bedrooms, which are guest-sized, overlook the backyard, with one of them having access to a shared bathroom in the hall.

The much bigger primary master bedroom has two walk-in closets, as well as a private bathroom, which has a very modern style to it, and ideal for couples, who will have access to his and her sinks.

Additionally, there is a fireplace, which was modified from wood-burning into a gas unit, recessed lighting for every single room, granite countertops and stand-up showers with glass doors.

The property has two parts, one being the main house, and the other being described as a pool house, which was formerly a detached two-car garage, then converted into the studio-style pool house it is today.

According to the several pictures taken by the multiple listing service (MLS), which listed the home, the front portion of the home has what appears to be new oak floors, and a U-shaped white-colored ceiling, while the pool house have a grey-colored floor and a higher V-shaped ceiling.

The backyard, which opens up from both portions of the home by going through multiple sliding glass doors, has a pool and spa, with an L-shaped faux-grass area around it. The fencing and hedges in front of it are ideal for privacy.

The front of the house, which is closed off by a gate in front of the driveway and walkway, has several trees in front, one that is larger on the left side, with two smaller ones on the right, all surrounded by plenty of grass.