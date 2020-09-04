SANTA MONICA—Japanese Chef Makoto Okuwa plans to open another Los Angeles project in October called Edobox by Makoto. The takeaway location will be at 2912 Main Street in Santa Monica.

The new Edobox will incorporate fast and casual bento boxes that will start at $25 and include base options with exclusive add-ons such as uni and toro. Beer, wine, and sake will also be available to the public from the 2912 Main Street location where the former Cowabunga Republic space was situated.

Most famously known for his Makoto Japanese Restaurant in the Miami area, he previously partnered up with James Beard-winning restauranteur Stephen Starr about nine years ago. Makoto also runs restaurants in locations including Mexico City, Panama, and São Paolo, Brazil.

Makoto initiated his culinary career in his hometown of Nagoya, Japan at just 15 years old. After decades of training, he moved to Washington D.C. to pursue his goals even further and worked with well-known chefs. Makoto fulfilled his dream as he opened up his first restaurant, Sashi Sushi + Sake Lounge in Manhattan Beach, California, receiving recognition from Los Angeles Magazine and Los Angeles Times. He then extended his restaurant business outside of the U.S. in Panama and incorporated Panamanian ingredients to make the cuisine more authentic to the region. His expansion continued years after.

Makoto has received recognition from numerous well-known stars including American Journalist and CNN News Anchor Wolf Blitzer who wrote on Twitter “Good Meeting Executive Chef Okuwa who prepared a fabulous dinner in Bar Harbor. Thanks @StarrRestaurant.”

The newly Santa Monica-based Edobox is anticipated to open in early October.