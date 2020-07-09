SAN FRANCISCO — California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division has been investigating a series of fatal crashes from the holiday weekend and early this week including a solo crash that happened early Sunday, July 5.

Jose Valdez, 29, was reported deceased after crashing his Cadillac in an embankment off of the Benicia Road off-ramp on Highway 80. Officers responded to the accident at 2:29 a.m. and stated Valdez was ejected from his car due to not wearing his seatbelt.

While the investigation has yet to be finalized, investigators suspect it could have been caused by an impairment. Valdez was a Vallejo resident.

CHP responded on Monday, July 6 to another collision, this time involving multiple cars, on US-101 going southbound in Brisbane. On Facebook, they released photos of the incident with the update:

“Officers and fire personnel arrived at the scene and found three of the four involved vehicles engulfed in flames. We are thankful that all of the involved parties were able to exit their vehicles and incurred only minor injuries.”

CHP is still conducting an investigation to uncover the cause of the collision and have asked any potential witnesses to contact them.

Later on Monday, another accident was reported to CHP at 9:41 p.m. where a Jeep veered off the road on Highway 4 resulting in a solo crash.

An 18-year-old female passenger was announced deceased. Authorities have yet to give her name to the public. The driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries. The cause is still unknown but they do not suspect impairment.