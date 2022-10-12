LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department reported that they have arrested a suspect responsible for a series of shoplifting in the area.

Central Area Senior Lead Officer Frank Martinez received details from a local business security officer, regarding a chronic shoplift suspect. The suspect was linked to 50 thefts totaling approximately $15,000. Security had been reporting the thefts online.

Officer Martinez prepared an operations plan utilizing Community Relations officers and patrol resources, having knowledge of the time the suspect had committed the crimes in the past. On October 7, around 9:35 a.m., resources were set at a location in the 600 block of South Broadway Avenue. Officers spotted the suspect enter and exit with stolen property. Henry Funches (Booking #6478692) was taken into custody without incident and booked for 459 PC (Burglary).

Anyone with details is asked to contact Central Area detectives at 213-486-6606. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.