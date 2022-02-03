BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Firefighters Association (BHFA) reached an agreement regarding the implementation of enhanced practices to promote public health and safety as noted in a press release on Monday, January 30.

By October 1, 2021, the LA County Department of Public Health mandated all health care workers, including paramedics and emergency medical technicians, to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing if an exemption is granted. Beverly Hills is required to follow LA County Health directives, but may implement stricter guidelines.

A large portion of BHFA members are vaccinated with 18 members having been granted vaccination exemptions due to religious or medical reasons.

The agreement applies to these 18 employees and includes the following provisions:

Employees will be subject to daily COVID testing.

When interacting with medical patients, employees will wear enhanced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“I am pleased that a consensus has been reached and the community of Beverly Hills will receive the highest level of service it deserves,” said Fire Chief Greg Barton.

“We are pleased with the agreement reached with the city so that the community of Beverly Hills will receive the highest level of service it expects and deserves. We will continue to comply with the LA County Health order through this ongoing crisis for the protection of the community we serve, as well as our firefighters,” said Victor Gutierrez, Board Member of the Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association.