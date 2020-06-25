SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, June 23, at 9 a.m. the official city of Santa Monica’s website updated a new post warning those who live in the area against the use of fireworks.

The rule put forth by the Santa Monica Fire Department states that all types of fireworks are illegal, including fireworks considered “safe and sane.” Fireworks categorized in this way are considered so they do not have aerial effects or they do not explode. As a result of the smaller-sized nature of these fireworks, many of them (such as sparklers) are reserved for personal use and are allowed for use under special circumstances in other cities such as the city of Anaheim.

According to the city of Santa Monica, the act of possessing fireworks is considered to be a misdemeanor and will result in consequences. Possession of fireworks can result in a $1,000 fine and/or 6 months in jail.

Despite restrictions placed by COVID-19, stores and businesses are beginning to open their doors for consumers. The city states that “most official fireworks events have not been scheduled this year.”

To read the official statement from the Santa Monica Fire Department against fireworks, and facts about the product, click here.