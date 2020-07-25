CALIFORNIA─Jakeil Reynolds, a 25-year-old coach and PE teacher, was shot and killed after attending a house party in Ladera Heights on Wednesday, July 22.

Reynolds participated in a house party on the 5800 block of Holt Avenue in the City of Ladera. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, the suspect produced a firearm and shot Reynolds multiple times after they got into a physical altercation. Reynolds was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Reynolds was an athletic assistant at The City School, a public charter middle school. “Jakeil has been thriving within the Los Angeles and Santa Monica community as a role model for all children he worked with, especially the youth,” said Reynolds’s family in a statement.

Authorities didn’t release the name of the 29-year-old suspect and the case is still under investigation.

“Our family is completely heartbroken and devastated by the news of his untimely departure due to the senseless actions of others. Jakeil was just making his big strides in life with his newfound purpose and niche. We were all looking forward to seeing him continue down the positive path he’s set out for himself,” said Reynolds’s family.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org