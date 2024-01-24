BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that applications are now being accepted for the Community Assistance Grant Fund until Thursday, February 29 at 5 p.m.

Maintaining a social service safety net is a public service policy stated in the Beverly Hills’ General Plan. The city of Beverly Hills allocates General Fund dollars to Community Assistance Grant Funding (CAGF) which is administered by the Human Services Division.

Agencies funded through CAGF provide social services the city does not provide directly to the most vulnerable members of the community including homeless individuals, active and frail elderly, disabled and low-means residents.

By funding a safety net, Beverly Hills establishes a continuum of care that improves coordination across providers, increases access and availability of services to community members and supports the quality of life in the region.

Evaluation Criteria

Applicants will be considered based on the following criteria:

-Organization provides a unique service that addresses an unmet need of the community and does not duplicate other providers or programs.

-Organization does not rely solely on community assistance funding to remain viable and the services would cost more to the City if the City provided them directly.

-Organization provides services that support the City’s commitment to the provision of a social service safety net that addresses the health and welfare of community members.

-Organization provides regional services that enable the City to meet its regional obligation to help ameliorate social issues.

For 2024, Beverly Hills will be accepting applications for cultural grants. These applications must still meet the above criteria 1 and 2, but they also must be existing Beverly Hills organizations, that have demonstrated a history of exemplary cultural opportunities which respond to community needs.

Application Review and Awards for Funding

Proposals are reviewed by the Human Services Division and two commissions. (1) The Charitable Solicitations Commission evaluates each applicant’s finances. (2) The Human Relations Commission evaluates proposed programs and services. Reports from the Human Services Division and the two commissions then inform funding recommendations to City Council. City Council considers this information and determines final funding allocations.

Application Elements

Submission of the following documents is required:

1) Completed CAGF application,

2) Documentation of 501c.3 status or proof of 501c.3 status through partnership,

3) Copy of most recent Form 990 – Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax,

4) Copies of any current Charitable Solicitations Permits that have been obtained from the City of Beverly Hills.

The annual CAGF funding process begins with a request for proposals due in Q1 of the calendar year. Applications are then processed, evaluated and recommended for funding by the parties listed above. The funding cycle covers July 1 through June 30 of each fiscal year.