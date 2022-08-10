WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will be hosting two virtual community workshops at the end of August 2022 for community input on the vision for the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project. The workshops will be a discussion led by project partners, Here LA, to provide more details about the pilot project traffic calming strategies that were installed along Willoughby Avenue in April and to discuss the future vision of the streetscape for the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, the city wants the community’s input about a streetscape plan as the project progresses into the final stages and implementation.

Community members are invited to attend one of two free virtual workshops, pre-registration is highly encouraged:

The first virtual workshop will be held on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. register on the Zoom platform.

The second virtual workshop will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 9:30 a.m. register on the Zoom platform.

For individuals that want to provide input about the project but who are not able to attend the virtual workshop, West Hollywood is providing a number of other ways to provide feedback (via text message, via an app accessed with QR codes at the sites of the temporary installations, or via a web submission form). More information about these feedback opportunities, a brief animated video about the project, and RSVP links for the upcoming virtual community meetings are available at www.weho.org/city-government/city-departments/planning-and-development-services/long-range-planning/mobility-planning/willoughby-vista-gardner-street-design-project.

The pilot phase of the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project started in April 2022 and consists of temporary traffic improvement strategies such as a traffic diverter at Ogden/Willoughby, corner curb extensions at Spaulding/Willoughby, and a mini-roundabout at Curson/Willoughby. These traffic calming measures were installed, temporarily, to model the impacts of street designs which intend to slow and/or divert traffic in order to make the residential corridor safer for local residents, pedestrians and cyclists.

For more details about the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project contact Bob Cheung, West Hollywood Senior Transportation Planner, at bcheung@weho.org or (323) 848-6346. For help regarding the virtual workshops and registration contact Paige Portwood, City of West Hollywood Associate Planner, at pportwood@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.