INGLEWOOD– No easy way to sugarcoat this: the Rams are reeling. The defending Super Bowl champions we’re blindsided and dismantled by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 9at SoFi Stadium, 22-10. Perhaps more startling, it appears the Rams have no solutions to these woes and no blockbuster trade is going to save them.

After the beat down the Rams endured from their arch rival, the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night many fans expected a more prepared and urgent Rams. Only a minute into the game, disaster struck when Dallas Cowboys lineman Dorrance Armstrong strip-sacked Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the bouncing pigskin was scooped up by DeMarcus Lawrence who returned it 19-yards for a touchdown.

Although Stafford has had a difficult year, the offensive line has been injured offering him little ro no protection to speak of. Dallas’s voracious pass rush sacked Stafford five times, 21 sacks on the year. The Rams offensive line is atrocious, and the inert running game isn’t helping.

The Los Angeles Rams through five games have only scored 80 points. The lone bright spot continues to be wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who scored a touchdown after running 75 yards to give the Rams a 10-9 edge.

“This is some adversity that we’re facing right now,” Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted. “You find out a lot about people when you do go through that. It’s not good enough right now. I’ll never pretend that it is.” This is only the second time in McVay’s six fantastic seasons the Rams are below .500.

Kupp ended with seven catches for 125 yards and a TD in the loss. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 42 passes for 308 yards with one touchdown, but three costly turnovers including one interception and two lost fumbles.

Play action has been a key in the Rams offense for years now. In order for that to work, it requires a solid running game and balance, the Achilles heel of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. For instance, running back Cam Akers had a paltry game with only 33 yards on 13 carries.

Last season, the Rams had the most plays of 20 yards or more in the NFL. Sadly, Los Angeles has only had two big plays so far. A successful fake punt by the Rams prior to the half in which Rams punter Riley Dixon completed a 12-yard pass to Jake Gervase keeping the drive alive and keeping the fans hopes up.

Anytime the Dallas Cowboys arrive in your town for a football game it’s an event.

Dallas improved to 4-1 on the season. Backup Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush improves to 4-0 since Dak Prescott broke his thumb. Boasting a stout defense, and a great rushing attack featuring Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the backfield. Pollard had a thrilling 57-yard TD run as the Cowboys are riding a four game winning streak.

The Rams will try to get back to.500 next Sunday, when Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers visit SoFi. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 p.m.