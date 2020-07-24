STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has begun fining local businesses, including Crave Cafe, for hanging up banners advertising being “Open” for takeout and delivery without permits on July 22.

The family owned and operated business, Crave Cafe, located in Studio City, put up a banner earlier this month advertising “OPEN FOR TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY,” with their hours of operations posted. Due to not having permits from the city to advertise, they received a fine of $356.

According to L.A.’s Municipal Code for businesses under Chapter II, any hand-bills, which “shall mean any hand-bill, dodger, commercial advertising circular, folder, booklet, letter, card, pamphlet, sheet, poster, sticker, banner, notice or other written, printed or painted matter calculated to attract attention of the public,” without permits given by the Department is susceptible to fines.

Owners of Crave Cafe posted a link to a related article of the issue with the caption: “Support local small business!”

Neighboring businesses along Ventura Boulevard including the Chop Shop salad restaurant, Fantastic Sam’s barbershop, Trader Joe’s and the Hot Chicken and Waffle Bar all received identical fines.

The fines state that if not paid within 30 days of the stamped date, the fee will increase to $1,176.