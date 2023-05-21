PASADENA– The highly anticipated Cruel World 2023 held at Brookside golf course adjacent to the Rose Bowl was postponed on Saturday, May 20 when the festival was evacuated due to severe weather. Attendees were told to leave the venue and take shelter in the middle of Iggy Pop’s set, and Siouxsie, who was scheduled to close out the night, the only North American show on her first tour in 15 years, never got to perform.

Cruel World has now announced that Siouxsie and Iggy will make up their sets at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Sunday (5/21), which all passholders will have access to. A statement from the festival reads:

“At the direction of Pasadena Fire Department, the venue was evacuated due to unsafe weather conditions and lightning strikes in the area, verified by the National Weather Service”.

Siouxsie and Iggy Pop will be back at Brookside at the Rose Bowl Sunday, May 21 with Siouxsie performing an extended set. This will be her only North American performance in 2023″.

All Saturday pass types will be allowed access into the venue. Doors open at 5PM. We will come back soon with more details.

Thousands of fans were disappointed at the announcement, primarily due to the cancellation of headliner Siouxsie of Siouxsie and the Banshees fame. This would have been her first U.S. performance in 15 years.

Iggy Pop went on stage at 8:45 p.m. while the Human League started five minutes later on a smaller stage across the terrain at the Rose Bowl golf course.

But as Pop sang “Raw Power,” flashes of lightning were seen in the distance behind the main stage in the east. The singer continued his set for several more songs until 9:12 p.m.

Pop attempted to continue until someone approached from the wings, whispered in his ear, and walked off with him.

“OK, we have lightning, we need to evacuate the stage I’m told,” Pop said.

The field lights came up, and the stage video screens filled with red-and-white warnings to seek shelter.

Fans slowly started to leave, though 20 minutes later large crowds still filled large parts of the field.