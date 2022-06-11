BOSTON, MA-Game 4 of the NBA finals was a must win for the Golden State Warriors. Facing a possible 3-1 deficit they grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat, outscoring the Celtics 17-3 in the last six minutes to secure a 107-97 victory at TD Garden in Boston on Friday, June 10. Steph Curry in one word was magnificent, willing his team to victory with 43 points and 10 rebounds.

Even though the game was close throughout Boston seem to be in command as the game neared the end in the 4th quarter. Several key defensive stops and timely three pointers by the Splash Brothers though would determine the outcome. Curry showed no ill effects of the potential foot injury that he suffered in game 3, instead dominating as the best player on the court.

Head coach Steve Kerr added, “It was pretty dramatic as Boston has the best defense in the NBA that Steph Curry showed what was probably his most physical game that he’s ever played in the NBA.”

Other key contributions came from Andrew Wiggins who chipped in with 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 32 much needed points.

With the finals now deadlocked at two games apiece the scene shifts to San Francisco for game 5 on Monday night. It is now essentially a best two out of three series with two of the possible games being played at Chase Center. Coach Steve Kerr again summed up things perfectly when he said “With the series being tied at 2-2 I think each team will bring every ounce of heart and energy they have into game five.”