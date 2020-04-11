UNITED STATES−The death tolls attributed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) being reported through the media each day have been proven to be inaccurate.

Dr. Debra Birx of the Coronavirus Task Force confirmed in video footage that should a person die of kidney failure, heart disease, asthma, or any other pre-existing condition, and also test positive for the coronavirus, their death will be included in the rising death toll for COVID-19.

The Democrats stand accused of causing panic and hysteria over the virus. Early reports show that the deaths for the common flu outnumbered those for COVID-19 from the start.

Political commentator, and founder of Blexit, Candace Owens spoke out in video footage against Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont (D-CT) for claiming the tragic death of a Connecticut infant who arrived at the hospital unresponsive. Due to the fact that the infant tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem, the death was included in the death toll for the coronavirus. Governor Lamont, citing the death as one of COVID-19’s youngest victims.

St. Louis Dr. Eric Nepute in his “daily dose of common sense” series also spoke out in Facebook footage regarding the death of an Illinois infant who died at 22 weeks gestation. Infants have survived at 22 weeks along. This baby did not make it. His mother tested positive for COVID-19. The infant’s death was then included in the coronavirus death toll reported daily by the media.

In another case, an 80-year-old man passed away while in the care of Hospice. Because he tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem, that is what was listed as his cause of death.

According to John Hopkins University Centre for Systems Science and engineering, as of March 29, 2020, more than 679,977 people globally reportedly contracted COVID-19 of which 145,625 recovered, and 31,734 have died.

Canyon-News reached out to media specialist at The Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at mmwrq@cdc.gov who’s response was to direct the reader to cdc.gov for more information.