HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Daniel Sandifer, 32, of Compton, who was a security guard at the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub on Sunday, July 30, was beaten to death by a mob of 7 to 11 men.

Sandifer began his shift around 2 a.m. on the 6500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard that night when a group of men in their 20’s approached and confronted him.

Witnesses in the club that evening report that the confrontation turned violent when they saw Sandifer fall to the ground and the group began to beat and stomp on him. Sandifer was left unconscious and unable to breathe.

He was transferred to a hospital to be treated but succumbed to his injuries shortly after he arrived.

The victim was a father of two who worked for the nightclub while he served as a caregiver for his grandmother, a hospice patient.

The Dragonfly nightclub took to social media to announce that they will remain closed following Sandifer’s death.

“As we begin to process and mourn the loss of our colleague, Dragonfly will be closed. Our hearts are with his family at this time,” Dragonfly wrote on Instagram.

The group fled the scene on foot and no arrest have been made.

“We know that oftentimes people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone,” said Detective Samuel Marullo to True Crime Daily, “We would encourage them to share that with us as it can help bring a sense of justice to this person’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470.