MELROSE—On Friday, July 9, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced that they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying six suspects who committed a robbery on Wednesday, July 7 at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The robbery occurred on the 8400 block of Melrose Place where the suspects entered a business and began to take purses off the store shelves. Store employees attempted to stop them, but were pushed out of the way with force.

All of the suspects fled the location with numerous luxury purses and bags, valued at thousands of dollars. The suspects then fled in two separate vehicles with the stolen items in a coordinated robbery.

The first suspect is described as a Black male between 18-25 years old. He stands approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 150-160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black and white hoodie, gray pants, a black face mask, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, between 18-25 years old. He stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 180-190 pounds. He was seen wearing a brown hoodie, camouflage pants, a dark face mask, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Black female, between 20-25 years old. She stands approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 120-125 pounds. She has long brown hair with white braids. She was seen wearing a light gray T-shirt, black stretchy leggings, white crocs, and a black gaiter mask.

The fourth suspect is described as a Black female between the ages of 15-20 years old. She stands approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs around 110-115 pounds. She was seen wearing dark clothing and black shoes.

The fifth suspect is described as a Black female between the ages of 15-20 years old. She stands approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs around 110-115 pounds. She was seen wearing a burgundy coat, white shoes, and a light blue face mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Wilshire Robbery Detective J. Maloney at (213) 922-8216. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.