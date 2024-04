HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, April 3, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported debris flow on 8353 W. Sunset View Drive at 7:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to deal with a small debris flow into a construction area.

There were no reported injuries during the incident. The LAFD reported the “situation is static at this time.” Building and Safety has been notified and a geologist has been requested to assess the situation in the area.