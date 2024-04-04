WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, April 3, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website they completed the installation of Rainbow Neon Dog as part of its Urban Art Program at the northwest pedestrian entrance to William S. Hart Park, located at 8431 De Longpre Avenue.

The city reported on its website that the Rainbow Neon Dog has reconditioned, electrically rotating neon sign in the shape of a barking dog set atop a supporting pole that raises it above street level on Sunset Boulevard in either direction. The sign measures 10 feet high, by 10 feet wide, by 3 feet deep. It was designed in 1990 by Wilson Ong for the Collar & Leash pet store formerly located at 8555 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The city reported on its website that the Rainbow Neon Dog has reconditioned, electrically rotating neon sign in the shape of a barking dog set atop a supporting pole that raises it above street level on Sunset Boulevard in either direction. The sign measures 10 feet high, by 10 feet wide, by 3 feet deep. It was designed in 1990 by Wilson Ong for the Collar & Leash pet store formerly located at 8555 Santa Monica Boulevard.