HOLLYWOOD—There is a good time to win an award, and there is a bad time to win an award, when it comes to the Razzies people. They honor all the bad in cinema and jeez there was a clear-cut winner, “Diana: The Musical” walked away with four honors including the top prize for Worst Picture. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” walked away with three prizes including Worst Actor for LeBron James which he absolutely deserved. Whew, the acting in that movie was painful as hell to watch America.

Also at the event, Will Smith who is up for the Oscar for Best Actor for “King Richard” picked up the prize in the Redeemer Award for his performance in that biopic people. The films “Karen” and “The Woman in the Window” were up for multiple Razzie Awards, but walked away empty handed America.

Worst Actress went to Jeanna de Waal for “Diana the Musical,” while her co-star Judy Kaye won for Worst Supporting Actress as Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Carland. Worst Actor was a victory for Jared Leto for “House of Gucci,” which many people thought he would be a contender in the Best Supporting Actor race at the Oscars. Yeah, “House of Gucci” was a decisive movie: either you loved it or hated it. There was no middle ground with that flick people.

A special category was created for Bruce Willis, Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie, and the actor won for “Cosmic Sin.” Other prizes for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” included Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

Worst Director went to Christopher Ashley for “Diana the Musical.” “Diana the Musical” also won Worst Screenplay. The year 2022 is underway and there are a few flicks are already on the radar to be considered for the Razzie Awards.