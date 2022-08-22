WEST HOLLYWOOD—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division have made an arrest of a suspect connected to a home invasion robbery that injured a 71-year-old woman on August 17. The suspect has been identified as Dillon Anthony Klincke, 31, from Los Angeles.

He was arrested by detectives in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue and booked for the violation of Penal Code 211PC – Robbery. His bail was set at $175,000.00. Booking No. 6441289.

The LAPD reported on August 17, around 2:26 p.m., a lone male suspect entered a property located in the 6600 block of West 5th Street. Once inside the location the suspect pistol whipped the victim and demanded access to a safe that contained a large amount of expensive jewelry. The suspect gained access to the safe, removed the jewelry and fled the location with the victim’s property. The victim sustained bruises and lacerations as a result of being struck by the suspect. She was treated by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and released at scene.

This investigation is in its early stages and a total dollar amount has not been determined. The LAPD indicated that Klincke was wearing a “Halloween” type mask at the time of the evidence. Authorities have no evidence at this time to indicate that this was a “follow-home” type of robbery.

“Violent home-invasion robberies shatter a person’s sense of security in the place where they should feel the safest. They also generate widespread fear that can traumatize entire communities,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “My office’s Community Violence Reduction Division is working to hold accountable the person responsible for this attack. Our Bureau of Victim Services is ready to assist with counseling and other services to the survivor.”

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Robbery-Homicide Division Detective, Robert Hoebink at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.