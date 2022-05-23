UNITED STATES—On Friday, May 20, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced its intent to appeal the decision of the Biden Administration if they allow the Title 42, Stay in Mexico policy, to expire.

Following the decision of the DOJ, US District Judge Robert Summerhays, granted an injunction blocking the expiration of Title 42. The Title 42 Stay in Mexico Policy was initiated by the Trump Administration at the onset of the coronavirus in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 by keeping immigrants and asylum seekers in Mexico until they could be properly vetted.

On May 21, the CDC issued a statement on the DOJ website.

“The CDC has now determined, in its expert opinion, that continued reliance on this authority is no longer warranted in light of the current public-health circumstances. That decision was a lawful exercise of the CDC’s authority.”

The full text of press release 22-548 issued by the DOJ was included on their Twitter page.

Justice Department Statement on Ruling in Louisiana v. CDC https://t.co/hoZScd0x4W — Sharon Stice (@SticeSstice) May 22, 2022

Republicans have been under scrutiny by Democrat leaders over their efforts to keep Title 42 in effect. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, and other conservative leaders from states have immigration officers who are overwhelmed with a massive influx of undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S. border from Mexico according to reports.

On Friday, May 20, Congressman Mike D. Rogers (R-AL) posted the following message on his Facebook page:

“Of the nearly quarter of a million migrants that crossed our border last month (a record high), nearly half were expelled via Title 42. Biden wants to undo Title 42 next week, ignoring Congress, border communities, and border patrol agents.”

Information obtained by CBS reveals that during the 2021 fiscal year over 12,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) reentered the U.S. after being removed with their parents to wait in Mexico in accordance with Title 42.