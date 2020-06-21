BEVERLY HILLS — On Friday, June 19, the organization known as Divorce Transition Professionals (DTP) announced that they would be opening up a new chapter in Beverly Hills, led by Beverly Hills local and realtor David Hitt. While currently unavailable for meetings, applications are still open and Canyon-News was assured by DTP founder, Neil Palache, that the chapter would likely open up in around 60 days.

Though anyone can apply for membership online, those who gain membership in DTP musts fit a certain criteria as they must be a professional who is currently involved in divorce proceedings. The Beverly Hills chapter in particular is searching for: family lawyers, forensics accountants, psychotherapists, mortgage professionals, financial advisors and insurance agents.

With the available data provided to them by United States citizens, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that as of 2018, about 45% of all marriages end in divorce. The founder, acknowledging this rating of almost half marriages ending divorce, expressed encouragement for everyone going through the ordeal in an interview with Canyon-News, stating that “we want people to know divorce does not have to be traumatic. We are here to help.” The mission statement also mirrors this desire to aid, stating that their goal is “Making divorce just a little bit easier.”