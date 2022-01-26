MALIBU—On Saturday, January 22, the city of Malibu issued an alert noting multiple road hazards due to a high winds event. Intermittent lane closures resulted in order to clear a downed tree on PCH and Heathercliff, VOPs doing traffic control.

The downed tree resulted in power wires sparking on Bonsall, causing debris in lanes PCH at Lunita. Motorists were alerted to proceed with extreme caution on all roads in the region as a result.

So Cal Edison arrived on the scene at Bonsall, north of PCH regarding downed tree which took two power lines down. Caltrans conducted intermittent closures of #2 westbound lane of PCH at Heathercliff regarding the removal of a downed tree.

PCH was reopen to motorists after 11 a.m. after all debris and power lines were cleared from the road.