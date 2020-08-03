CHICAGO—A Dunkin’ Donuts employee was arrested on Friday, July 31 after a police officer found “a large, thick piece of mucus,” which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating on his coffee.

An Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper bought a cup of coffee from the Dunkin’ Donuts which located at 6738 W Archer Ave. on July 30 at approximately 10:20 p.m. According to the ISP, since the coffee was really hot, the trooper removed the lid from the top of the coffee in order to cool it down. “The Trooper observed a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it,” said ISP in a statement.

The ISP District Chicago Troopers launched an investigation and arrested the employee on July 31 at around 12:49 p.m. The employee was identified as Vincent J. Sessler, 25, who was later terminated from his job. Sessler was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and battery to an officer. He was taken into custody at the Chicago Police Department 8th District without incident by ISP District Chicago Troopers.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location.”

The police officers are still investigating the case and no additional information has been released at this time.