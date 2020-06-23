SOUTH DAKOTA— Philadelphia Eagles tight end, Dallas Goedert, was punched in the face while dining out with his family at a restaurant on Friday night, June 19.

A video shows Goedert being punched by another man out of nowhere. Goedert was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated but released shortly after. On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a video on Twitter of the attack.

Police were called to the scene and arrested Kyle Douglas Hadala, 29, of Sarasota, Florida. The man was charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

Goedert is a South Dakota native who played college football at South Dakota State. He is entering his third season with the Eagles. He is the number 2 tight end in an offense that features Pro Bowler Zach Ertz.