CALIFORNIA—Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department are continuing to fight a 1,110-acre brush fire that started on Sunday, July 5, in Santa Clarita. The fire started at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and 14 Freeway around 3:30 p.m.

Two left lanes on 14 Freeway remain open, while the two right lanes remain closed. The Soledad Canyon On-Ramp and Agua Dulce Off-Ramp “will be blocked for an unknown duration,” the LA County Fire Department said.

Evacuation orders were in place for those neighborhoods, as well as those from Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Briggs.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger indicated that between 200 to 300 people were initially evacuated from the areas.

The Red Cross established a temporary evacuation site as of 8 p.m. at the Victory Outreach parking lot in Palmdale, according to the LA County Fire Department. Individuals are expected to remain in their vehicles.

The city of Santa Clarita tweeted a map of the evacuated areas.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, July 6, the fire was contained at 20 percent, with 4,795 structures threatened. Nine homes and 40 people are still under evacuation orders, fire officials indicated.

There were no reports of damaged or destroyed structures. No firefighters or civilians have been injured.

“There is still potential fire growth as temperatures warm throughout the day where fuel and topography align,” the fire department’s latest update read. “Crews will work through the day mopping up hot spots, protecting structures and building containment lines.”

Total personnel at the scene included 35 engines, nine hand crews, four helicopters, and two water tenders have been deployed, according the the fire department.

The LA County Fire Department is expected to provide further updates during a 9 a.m. press conference on July 6. The cause of the fire remains unknown.