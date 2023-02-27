HOLLYWOOD—Out of all the awards shows this is the one that I think I enjoy the most because its actors giving respect to other actors in their respective fields. I’m referring to the Screen Actors Guild Awards which were held on Sunday, February 26. However, this time around the ceremony was televised on YouTube courtesy of Netflix. I’m sorry I know SAG now has a partnership with Netflix, but when it comes to award shows I don’t want to watch them via a streamer or via the internet. I prefer to watch them on an actual TV like in the past when they were televised on TBS and TNT; it just works so much better in my opinion.

The ceremony kicked off with a funny skit involving comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short that was hilarious, with some f-bombs in relation to pokes of the dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Per usual the ceremony kicked off with actors and actresses sharing stories about their time in the industry starting with Niecy Nash-Betis, Bob Odenkirk and Jamie Lee Curtis (pointing fun at Nepo babies). It was a funny moment for Quinta Brunson and her co-star Janelle James from “Abbott Elementary.” Those were some hilarious openings people, and I give the prize to Jamie Lee Curtis which was sensational. Love that nod she gave to her feature debut in the 1978 horror classic “John Carpenter’s Halloween.”

The first SAG Award of the night for Outstanding Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series was presented by Zendaya and Paul Mescal to Jessica Chastain for “George and Tammy.” Chastain was surprised by the win, as was I, I thought Niecy was taking home that prize for her riveting work in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Actresses Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza had a funny bit tackling their dark character portrays before presenting the award for Lead Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series to Sam Elliott for “1883.” That was another surprise to start the night because I was certain Peters might be walking away with trophy.

There was a hilarious bit between Amy Poehler and Adam Scott before they handed out the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series to Jean Smart yet again for “Hacks.” Smart is hilarious, but I was really hoping to see from new blood take home the prize this year. Male Actor in a Comedy Series was a victory for Jeremy Alan White for “The Bear.” The prize for Ensemble in a Comedy Series went to “Abbott Elementary.”

The Screen Actors Guild Award for Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture went to Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Major upset people, because I was certain this was Angela Bassett’s prize to lose. Curtis was stunned with her victory and took the stage as she received a standing ovation and was emotional as she gave her speech. This opens the door for a two-way battle come Oscar Sunday, as it seems like Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett will be competing for that Supporting Actress Oscar. Oh, I love a surprise people.

For Male Actor in a Supporting Role the SAG went to Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” He was also in tears as he took the stage to give his acceptance speech. Andrew Garfield presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to actress Sally Field, who has been acting for more than 60 years in the industry. Sally has had quite the career people with memorable performances that I had forgotten about.

On the TV side of drama, the SAG trophy for Female Actor went to Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus.” Let’s just say it now: this has been Jennifer’s year people. Coolidge was brought to tears while accepting her prize. This lady is a hoot people. On the flipside, Male Actor in a Drama Series went to Jason Bateman for “Ozark.” “The White Lotus” won for Ensemble in a Drama Series. No surprise there as the limited series was such a hit in the TV world.

Now the big prizes of the night, Female Actor and Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture; I know who the frontrunners are, but we could see surprises here people. Jeff Bridges presented the prize for Female Actor to Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeah, it is looking more and more like Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett will be going to war for that Best Actress Oscar.

For Male Actor the SAG prize went to Brendan Fraser for “The Whale.” Fraser was in tears accepting his award. There were a lot of tears during the ceremony. It looks like the only lock in the Oscar race is Best Supporting Actor. Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress are looking like two-way battles where the win could go in either direction and I love that when it comes to awards season. The night culminated with the prize for Cast in a Motion Picture being awarded to “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Looks like the momentum is there for the movie that earned a whopping four prizes for the night, FYI, the movie was nominated for 5 awards (twice for Supporting Actress for Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). You know who was shut out, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

The fact that I feel like so many awards are still up in the air come Oscar Sunday makes me extremely excited as a cinema lover. I know people are thinking “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a lock for Best Picture, I think people are forgetting that there is a massive blockbuster that could be a dark horse and it stars a man named Tom Cruise. That movie is “Top Gun: Maverick.” We will find out in 2 weeks.