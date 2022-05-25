SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, May 21, California National Park Service Park Rangers were approached by an individual who had discovered explosive materials in the Santa Monica Mountain recreation area.

According to a May 23, press release by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the (NPS) rangers identified Molotov cocktails on a wooded trail. Rangers contacted authorities.

LAPD, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Arson section, LAFD West Valley Division and Emergency Services Division, Hazardous Material Section, and Major Crimes Division responded to the call.

Upon arriving at the scene authorities retrieved 8 Molotov cocktails along with some gasoline cans.

Evidence found at the scene aided in the identification of Maksim Klimenko, 34, of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is handling the investigation.

On May 7, Maksim Klimenko had a video posted on his Facebook page with explosives being used. A huge explosion catching nearby brush on fire appears in the video.

The caption reads, “Three 150mm Fouche’s with full combat kit!!! Well done ZSU” There is a Ukrainian flag symbol at the end of the sentence, blue on top, yellow on the bottom.

https://www.facebook.com/100000955347243/videos/386410136554740/

Another scene in the video depicts a tank, which could have been the origin of the explosion.

https://www.facebook.com/vitaliy.pastukh/videos/386410136554740

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Search tool, Maksim Klimenko is not in custody in Los Angeles County. There is no indication that the suspect has been arrested.