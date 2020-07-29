CALIFORNIA— A temporary eviction moratorium, approved by the Board of Supervisors on July 21, will provide respite to renters until September of this year.

The extension continues to provide financial relief to the millions of Americans who lost their jobs since March this year due to the coronavirus, leaving them unable to pay their rents.

Although they are exempt from immediate rent payment, the tenants still have a few obligations and rules to follow. Among these rules, tenants are required to notify their landlords about the inability to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic within 7 days of the elapse of their rent due date, excluding unavoidable circumstances.

The moratorium is not an exemption but only an extension of rent at a deferred time. Tenants are given a period of twelve months after the pandemic ends to pay back their entire due amount of rent.

After declaring a state of emergency in March, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order banning the enforcement of eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31, which was later extended until July 28.

This order allows local governments to extend eviction moratoriums in their respective counties. In order to help this process, the Judicial Council of California issued an emergency rule suspending all eviction actions.

The rule applies until 90 days after Governor Newsom lifts the state of emergency or the Judicial Council amends or repeals the rule. The order is silent as to the state of emergency. According to the L.A Board of Supervisors the executive order will continue to be revised and extended on a monthly basis based on the trajectory of the pandemic.