HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Netflix are accused of using footage of a Hollywood Hills home without the consent of the owner. Footage of the home is said to have been used on a trailer to promote “Buying Beverly Hills.”

The show follows the clients and agents within Mauricio Umansky’s real estate agency “The Agency” in Beverly Hills. The Agency are co-defendants in the suit.

Umansky is married to former “Days Of Our Lives” actress and reality tv personality Kyle Richards. The couple has three children together.

Eight episodes of the show are available on Netflix. Running time for each episode is between 40-48 minutes. Netflix have yet to confirm if the show will run for second season.

Aharon Dihno, 60, his two minor children and his partner are the plaintiffs in the suit. The suit alleges footage that could only have been captured by a drone shows the interior and exterior of the home.

The suit also claims the advertisement caused unwanted sightseers to visit the home, harassing phone calls from real estate agents and this compromised their privacy and safety.

Mauricio Umansky has previously appeared on reality shows “Entertainment Tonight” and “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

His wife Kyle Richards has appeared on 9 season of reality show “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” since 2010. Umansky was featured in a number of episodes from 2012-2015.