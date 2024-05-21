Bakersfield, CA – A fatal collision on Saturday night, May 18, 2024, resulted in the death of a pedestrian in northwest Bakersfield, according to KBAK.

The incident occurred in the 10000 block of Hageman Road. Bakersfield Police Department officers were called to the crash site at around 8:43 PM. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of a Toyota, who was traveling east on Hageman Road, struck the man who was in the roadway. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

Authorities have stated that neither speed nor driver intoxication appear to have been factors in the crash. The identity of the deceased man will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office once his next of kin have been notified.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Motorists are required to exercise an additional “duty of care” towards pedestrians due to their heightened vulnerability in car accidents, which more often result in pedestrian fatalities. Motorists are expected to stay with injured pedestrians to help secure help from emergency services and cooperate with authorities once they arrive.

Those who lose their loved one to a vehicular fatality should know that a Wrongful Death Claim, made with the help of a knowledgeable personal injury attorney, can provide compensation to address the financial burden of medical bills, burial fees, and the loss of income to support any dependents of the deceased.