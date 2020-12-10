MALIBU—Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) knocked down a half-acre brush fire blazing off the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) near Malibu on Monday, December 9.

At 8:29 AM, LACoFD units responded to a report of an outbuilding fire near Malibu’s Puerco Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), a LACoFD spokesman noted.

Upon arrival, units on scene indicated that the original structure fire had spread to brush and had grown to approximately half-an-acre. Firefighters entitled the inferno the “Puerco Fire” shortly after.

Firefighters assailed the “Puerco Fire” and successfully extinguished it after a 13-minute firefight at 8:42 AM

At 8:59 AM, a SIGALERT was issued, per the combustion, and indicated that the north bound lanes along PCH would remain closed for about 2 hours.

Details as to the fire’s catalyst were not disclosed.

Following the fire, netizens took to Twitter to express gratitude towards the LACoFD’s fire-fighting efforts.

