CALIFORNIA—Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón reported on Thursday, March 11 that former High School principal Kyle Douglas, 51, was charged with taking tens of thousands of dollars while he was employed as a principal at two schools over the past four years.

In a statement District Attorney Gascón said that Douglas was “betraying students, their parents and school administrators,” and added that it “is the ultimate failure for those who are the face and voice of a school.”

Kyle Douglas has been charged with one count each of misappropriation of public funds, forgery, and grand theft.

Douglas appeared in court on March 11 and pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to return in court on April 23 for a preliminary hearing in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Department 50.

When Douglas was employed as the principal at Inglewood High School in 2017, he was accused of negotiating a contract for the private use of the school’s parking facility with an organization. Douglas allegedly did not obtain authorization and profited close to $57,000.

Two years later, Douglas collected $10,000 while working as a principal at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Pasadena. Douglas was accused of planning a student trip to China and never paid the corporation that he hired to arrange the school trip.

Case BA493366 was filed on February 22 and remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.