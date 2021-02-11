UNITED STATES—On February 3, President Joe Biden revoked several immigration policies put into place by the Trump administration to protect the nation’s borders including Operation Talon. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents were working on identifying, locating, and removing convicted sex offenders and sex traffickers from the U.S. with Operation Talon.

Retired Immigration and Customs (ICE) Director Tom Homan reported that Operation Talon was canceled. He indicated he warned of this happening 6 months ago, “If Biden were elected.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Representative Chip Roy, Homan, and others joined forces in an attempt to stop the Biden administration from going through with their immigration agenda.

Under the resolutions and actions of the Trump administration, Biden revoked a timely and fair expedited removal process.

The Biden-Harris administration extended the initial 100-day freeze on arrests and deportations of immigrants in the United States illegally to fully revoke and rescind a portion of the immigration policies in place.

Homan called out Biden for the promises he gave to migrants causing “enticement,” as caravans flood the U.S. border again. The administration erected a tent-city of sorts in Donna, Texas to help house the migrants in processing.

In a February 2 statement, President Biden discussed the new laws and protections put into place for children separated from their parents at the border.

“President Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction,” Homan said on Fox & Friends. “More tragedy will come. Mark my words. People will die, People will be raped. People will be victimized by criminals that shouldn’t even be here.”

According to documentation from ICE, and Custom and Border Patrol agents, children in the caravans were not separated from their families in the U.S. They were sold to what are called coyotes who brought them to the U.S on the promise of a better life, but they were then sex-trafficked.

Homan reiterated that there was no reunion with these children, as their families did not want them anymore. He noted that Operation Talon was implemented for the protection of the children.