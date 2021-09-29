WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will host four Rent Stabilization Ordinance educational seminars in October 2021 — two focused on tenants, the other two focused on landlords.

According to the city of West Hollywood website, the “RSO Building Blocks” seminars are part of a series of workshops held twice per year to educate property owners, managers, tenants, and community members about the City’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO). All four seminars will take place via Zoom.

-Tenant Basics will take place on Tuesday, October 5, at 7 p.m. More information and the Zoom link is available on the City calendar at: https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/23899/15

-Tenant Advanced will take place on Tuesday, October 12, at 7 p.m. More information and the Zoom link is available on the City calendar at https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/23901/15

-Landlord Basics will take place on Tuesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. More information and the Zoom link is available on the City calendar at: https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/23903/15

-Landlord Advanced will take place on Tuesday, October 26, at 7 p.m. More information and the Zoom link is available on the City calendar at https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/23905/15

RSO Building Blocks educational seminars are free and open to the public. Translation for Russian or Spanish speakers can be made available if a request is received at least 72 hours before the workshop.

West Hollywood’s Rent Stabilization and Housing Division is focused on programs that promote “the quality of residential life.” The city delivers a scope of information and services to tenants, owners, and property managers of residential rental properties, which includes information services and written materials. For additional details, visit www.weho.org/rsh.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Roger Vinalon Jr., Administrative Specialist at (323) 848-6438 or at rvinalon@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.