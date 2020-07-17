GRIFFITH PARK — Independent Shakespeare Co. is hosting a free Griffith Park Shakespeare Festival–Living Room Edition with series of four Festival Events live streaming every Saturday in August beginning at 7 p.m.

The Festival Events will live stream and feature Salon discussions, music, special guests and showcase a retrospective of ten years of Shakespeare in Griffith Park. The events will be free to access and online. There will be a hybrid state production of Romeo and Juliet live streaming Labor Day weekend. The performances will take place Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, September 6 at 7 p.m. each night. The presentations can be played back and will be available on the website through Wednesday, September 16.

They initially announced the cancelation of the annual event on Friday, May 1. The community is striving to move more events digitally due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Events including Players in the Park (PIP) and family education workshops are also making its transition online during this time to upkeep community engagement.

“Whereas I can’t pretend I wouldn’t rather be rehearsing and performing live Shakespeare for thousands of Angelenos this summer, the challenge to create something new has been quite exciting. I have been inspired by how our actors and creative teams have been experimenting with new ways to bring Shakespeare to life on screen,” Managing Director David Melville states. “We are looking forward to reconnecting with beloved ISC company members and we hope the audience will be happy to be reunited with them too – albeit via digital media.”

For the live stream of the events and performances, visit www.iscla.org or call (818) 710-6306. Additional interactive opportunities can be attained by registering online.